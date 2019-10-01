Donald "Cricket" Farner, of Brighton, passed away Sept. 21 in his home. He was 88 years old.
He was born in Rocky Ford to Joseph and Saloma Farner Feb. 16, 1931, and raduated from the eighth grade. Don married Betty Zink in 1954 and together, they had six children; Jerry, Renee, Brenda, Janeane, Donnie, and Sharon.
He had a construction company, LDB, which he operated for more than 30 years with his brother, Bill Farner, and friend, Leo Younger.
His son, Jerry; both parents; his brothers, Joe, Alvin, Sye and Bill; and his sister, Margie, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty; his children, Jerry, Renee (Randy) Heston, Brenda (Mark) Brown, Janeane (Ron) Schissler, Donnie (Sharon) Farner, and Sharon (Tip) Farner; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Joel, Megan, Brittany, Kelsey, Brandan, Justine, Nicole, Rebecca; seven great-grandchildren, Neil, Owen, Trent, Trey, Kamren, Kaiden, Kloie; his brother, Jim, and sisters Betty, Carol, Barb and Marine.
Services will be at St Augustine Church, 178 S. Sixth Ave., Brighton, Thursday, Sept. 26. Viewing starts at 9:30 a.m. A Rosary follows at 10 a.m., and Mass begins at 11 a.m. Interment follows at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Oct. 1, 2019