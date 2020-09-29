Doris Mae Usher, 93, resident of Westlake Garden Square Assisted Living and formerly Greeley Place, passed away Sept. 1 from a brain aneurysm.
She was born Oct. 26, 1926, in Spring Hill, Minnesota, to Alfred and Olivia Winter, the oldest of eight children. The family moved to Postville, Iowa.
Doris married Everett Usher and they had three sons. The family moved to Colorado where Doris worked for Gates Rubber and later at the Brighton Safeway, where she was a cashier, before retiring in 1986.
Doris was an avid bowler, frequently bowling at many state and national tournaments and winning two gold medals at the Colorado Senior Games. She was a proficient bridge player, loved going to dances and concerts, watching the Broncos/ Rockies and traveling.
After she retired, she went on several cruises and also traveled throughout Europe while her son, Mike, and his family were in England on a Fulbright teacher program. Doris often said she was proud of "my three sons" and their accomplishments.
Her parents; two brothers, Eugene Winter and Eldred Winter; a sister, Eileen Smith; sister-in-law, Janet Winter; brother-in-law, Larry Mason; two daughters-in-law, Pearl (Mike) Usher and Kelly (Brian) Usher; two grandchildren at birth; and a great-grandson, Adam Usher, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her sons, Michael (Nancy) of Greeley, Steven (Rosemary), of Gilbert, Arizona, Brian (Christine) of Littleton; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Nicholas (Tahnee) Trevor and Drew Usher; three great-grandsons, Jaysun, Mason and Logan Usher; sisters, Ione Burnett, Gloria Mason, Carol Stahr; brother, Marvin Winter; and many nieces and nephews.
A life celebration will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to GDUSBC (youth bowling association) or Garden Square Westlake, in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. The ZIP code is 80634.
