Doris Mae Usher
1926 - 2020
Doris Mae Usher, 93, resident of Westlake Garden Square Assisted Living and formerly Greeley Place, passed away Sept. 1 from a brain aneurysm.
She was born Oct. 26, 1926, in Spring Hill, Minnesota, to Alfred and Olivia Winter, the oldest of eight children. The family moved to Postville, Iowa.
Doris married Everett Usher and they had three sons. The family moved to Colorado where Doris worked for Gates Rubber and later at the Brighton Safeway, where she was a cashier, before retiring in 1986.
Doris was an avid bowler, frequently bowling at many state and national tournaments and winning two gold medals at the Colorado Senior Games. She was a proficient bridge player, loved going to dances and concerts, watching the Broncos/ Rockies and traveling.
After she retired, she went on several cruises and also traveled throughout Europe while her son, Mike, and his family were in England on a Fulbright teacher program. Doris often said she was proud of "my three sons" and their accomplishments.
Her parents; two brothers, Eugene Winter and Eldred Winter; a sister, Eileen Smith; sister-in-law, Janet Winter; brother-in-law, Larry Mason; two daughters-in-law, Pearl (Mike) Usher and Kelly (Brian) Usher; two grandchildren at birth; and a great-grandson, Adam Usher, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her sons, Michael (Nancy) of Greeley, Steven (Rosemary), of Gilbert, Arizona, Brian (Christine) of Littleton; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Nicholas (Tahnee) Trevor and Drew Usher; three great-grandsons, Jaysun, Mason and Logan Usher; sisters, Ione Burnett, Gloria Mason, Carol Stahr; brother, Marvin Winter; and many nieces and nephews.
A life celebration will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to GDUSBC (youth bowling association) or Garden Square Westlake, in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. The ZIP code is 80634.
Friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.






Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Sep. 29 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
September 26, 2020
I enjoyed many years working with Doris at Bromley Wine and Spirits. I enjoyed her laughter, words of wisdom and tough love. Thankful for my time with her. Bug love to you all.
Tammy Jacovetta
Tammy
Coworker
September 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through these difficult times! My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours!
Claire Lane
Friend
September 20, 2020
Mike and the Usher family, So sorry for your loss. May your loved one “Rest In Peace” and may her memory be a blessing to each of you.
Sue Anschutz
Friend
