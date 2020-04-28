Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Schneidmiller. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Our mother, Dorothy Schneidmiller, made that wonderful cross over into heaven April 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him.

Dorothy was born in Mead to Conrad Lesser and Edith (Kaiser) Lesser. Dorothy's father passed away when she was a year old, and her mother married Frank Adkisson when she was 5.

Dorothy attended Milliken Schools and Daniels Country School in Milliken. She married Edward Schneidmiller April 21, 1946, at the 1886 Church in Brighton.

Dorothy was a cook at Zion Lutheran School until Karen graduated from high school. She then took a job at Western Electric and retired from AT&T in 1990. Dorothy also worked for Pat Tabor at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton. She spent her retirement years traveling, taking many cruises and volunteering at Zion Lutheran Church where she was a member for 67 years.

Dorothy loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She will always be remembered for her friendliness and generosity.

Her husband; her parents and stepfather; three sisters, Eleanor Weigand, Helen Tittle and Ella Mae Freauff; and three brothers, Harold Lesser, Thomas Adkisson and Frank (Dalbert) Adkisson preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son Larry Schneidmiller, of Arvada; her two daughters, Dianne Mutcher, Karen Garrett and husband, Jim, of Thornton. Jim is cherished for his caregiving, generosity and love for Dorothy; two granddaughters, Suzanne Garmstron (Kevin) and Stacey Carpenter (Toby ) from Eldorado Hills, California; and four great-grandchildren, Sean Garmstron and Ryan and Jack and Kate Carpenter; a sister, Vernetta Dingler, of Sun Lakes, Arizona; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Dorothy loved the Lord and kept her faith in Him to the very end. We who write this on her behalf will love and miss her all of our days. Please remember her.

A private family service will be with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 Skeel St., Brighton 80601.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy F. Schneidmiller, visit

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.

