Elaine was born July 15, 1920, in White River, County of Mellette, South Dakota, to Earl and Edna Marie Cotton Halligan. Marie was originally from South Dakota, but lived with her grandmother, Anna Steece Cotton (born in 1828) in Marietta, Ohio, during high school and college.
Marie returned to South Dakota to teach and to assist with her younger brothers and sisters. Earl homesteaded in the area of White River, following service in the Army during WWI. Earl met Marie at a dance held in the one room schoolhouse where Marie taught first- through eighth-graders. Elaine was the oldest of five children: Delton, Claude, Maralyn, and Marjorie.
In 1935, the family moved from South Dakota to rural Roggen. Elaine attended Kiowa Creek School, where she met her future husband, Ray Shelton. Elaine's family moved to Wiggins two years later, and Elaine graduated Wiggins High School in May 1938. On Nov. 1,1938, Ray and Elaine married in Denver and purchased an 80-acre irrigated farm close to the Kiowa Creek School. Elaine and Ray had three daughters: Joyce Lavonne, 1939, Anne Marie,1942, and Janet Kay, 1950.
During WWII Ray served in the Navy, stationed in San Diego. In 1945, Elaine went to be with Ray in San Diego, leaving Joyce and Anne in the care of her parents in Fort Morgan. The family moved to Fort Morgan in 1952 and remained there for three years with Elaine working in a glove factory while Ray continued farming. The family returned full time to the Kiowa area in 1955.
In 1965, Elaine and Ray sold the farm and moved to Aurora, with Elaine working in a paint store and Ray working for Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center. In 1978 they moved to Brighton, where they remained.
Elaine spent 15 years working for the Department of Air Force Personnel Center, retiring July 1988. Elaine's passion was selling Avon, and she won many awards for her achievements. She began selling Avon door to door while still living in the Kiowa area and continued until age 92.
Elaine was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress. When neighbors dropped in to visit, coffee and homemade cookies were always available. Her specialty was making pies and rolls for Sunday dinners. Elaine used her seamstress talent to make many beautiful outfits for special occasions and completed each ensemble by coordinating it with Avon jewelry. Elaine was always at Ray's side. and for more than 30 years, they shared many wonderful snowmobile trips throughout Colorado, Wyoming and Yellowstone.
Elaine Shelton, age 100, passed away peacefully Aug. 4 at Gardens on Quail in Arvada from the COVID-19 virus. Survivors include three daughters: Joyce L. Sheppard, of Cedar City, Utah, Anne Marie Rumley, of Arvada, and Janet K. Meyer, of Douglas, Wyoming; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great granddaughter.
Her husband; two brothers, Delton and Claude Halligan; and two grandchildren, Carol Sheppard Adams and James Sheppard Jr., preceded her in death.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S 13th Ave, Brighton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Some tented seating with chairs will be available, but please bring a lawn chair just in case.
Regretfully, due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no luncheon. Masking and social distancing will be requested per state orders. The services may be viewed on line at www. taborfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kiowa Creek Sunday School, Building Fund of Anne Rumley 6742 Moore St., Arvada 80004. Call 303-425-4362, or the charity of your choosing.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.