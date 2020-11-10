Elizabeth Smith, 77, passed away Oct. 7 in Chandler, Arizona. She passed on her own terms after a brief battle with leukemia.

Her father, Victor Jacobucci; her mother, Dorothy Jacobucci; and her brother, Gary Jacobucci, preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband, Gary Smith; her sons, Toby and Josh Smith; her sister, Ora Lee Jacobucci; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith; grandchildren, Damian, Jessica, Darrien and Jeffrey; her great-grandchildren, Avah and Logan; plus many nieces and nephews and their children.

Betty was a Colorado native, born Nov. 3, 1943. She moved to Chandler with her family in 1977 from the family farm in Brighton. While working full time, she graduated from Arizona State University in 1986 with a degree in education and went on to obtain her masters degree. She retired in 2005 after 25 years of teaching fifth-graders in the Chandler/Gilbert area.

She was a master seamstress who loved to quilt and create dolls and toys for family and friends.

Betty was an amazing mother who cared for her family and friends with a grace and generosity that will be greatly missed.

She was interred at Valley of the Sun Cemetery Oct. 23.



