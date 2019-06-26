Faye M. Stephen, 91, passed away peacefully June 7. She was born April 21, 1928, in Sedro Wooley, Washington, to Enoch and Clara Semrau. Her family moved to San Bernardino, California, where she spent her formative years and was married to Donald Stephen. Together, they moved their young family to Brighton in 1957 where she lived the remainder of her life.

Her husband of 66 years preceded her in death. Survivors include three sons, Monty, Larry and Scott; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Faye worked many jobs outside the home but homemaker was her passion. She enjoyed interior decorating, cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting, needlepoint and quilting. Her family and friends benefited from the many handmade creations she delighted in preparing and giving as gifts. She was known as "Grandma Cookie."

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 12 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements.



