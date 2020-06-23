Frederick Michael Peterson
1937 - 2020
Fred was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Denver, to William "Clyde" and Helen Peterson and was the oldest of three siblings. He happily married Mary Ann Finnegan Feb. 11, 1961.
Fred attended Regis High School and Brighton High School, graduating from the latter in 1955. He was a Korean War veteran, serving this country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
Fred spent his post-Army life in Brighton working in the family Purina feed store as well as the farm in Hudson. Later on, he was employed by Western Airlines in Denver for 20 years, followed by 10 years with Delta Airlines in Denver and Salt Lake City. Fred retired from Delta in 1996 after 30 years of airline service.
Fred, Mary Ann and their two sons, Chris and Dave, spent a great deal of their time together taking advantage of travel opportunities, sharing an incredible love for the outdoors and adventures of seeking new places to explore. After retirement, they continued to travel via road, air and sea with family and friends across the country, to Hawaii, to Alaska and into Mexico. His No. 1 passion for locations remained the beautiful Colorado Rockies.
Fred loved to golf, sail, snow and water ski, hunt, attend Rockies baseball games, watch the Broncos, and building things in his shop. He was a devoted member of the Brighton Elks Lodge, having served in many leadership positions, most notably being the lodge chaplain for 12 years. He was also a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Brighton for more than 59 years.
He spent his entire life as a devout Catholic at St Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton, serving in numerous areas such as server and usher.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Chris (Peggy), and Dave; brothers, Jim (Candy), and Rick (Merry); grandsons Ben (Sara), and Preston; and granddaughters, Carissa and Peyton.
His parents preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Frederick's name to Denver Hospice 501 S. Cherry St., Suite 700, Denver 80246.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Jun. 23 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
