Gene Duane Thiesen, 87, of Northglenn, passed away May 7.
Survivors include his children Linda (Michael) Carsella, Kenneth (Christine) Thiesen and Gregory (Karen) Thiesen; his grandchildren, Jessica (Cliff) Bast, Christopher Carsella, Ryan Carsella, Brent Thiesen, Jason Thiesen, Jeff Thiesen and Jeremy Thiesen; and his great-grandchild, Zoey Bast. His loving wife, Viginia "Gini" Thiesen, and his parents, Ordelia and Harold Thiesen, preceded him in death.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 9998 Grant St. Thornton. Please visit www.HoranCares.com for the full obituary.
