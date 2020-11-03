Longtime Brighton resident, Gerald (Jerry) Bell, 85, passed away peacefully Oct. 24. He was born to Beverly and William Bell in Denver.
Jerry, as a machinist, had a career spanning more than 60 years with companies such as Sunstrand and Gardner Denver, before spending over 20 years as part-owner of LaRocca Manufacturing until retirement at age 80.
His parents; sister, Patty; his first wife, Marilyn; and his second wife Ruth (Sue), preceded him in death.
Survivors include seven daughters, Laura (Steve) Mahler, Cindy Lucero, Susan (Daryl) Townsend, Terri Robertson, Kathleen Hudson, Sheri (Dennis) Labor, and Sandi (Dave) McMullen; plus many friends at Eagle View Adult Center and The Bridge at Greeley.
No services are planned at this time. A family memorial is pending for next summer in the mountains of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Eagle View Adult Center, 1150 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton, or to a charity of your choice
