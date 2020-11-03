1/
Gerald "Jerry" Bell
Longtime Brighton resident, Gerald (Jerry) Bell, 85, passed away peacefully Oct. 24. He was born to Beverly and William Bell in Denver.
Jerry, as a machinist, had a career spanning more than 60 years with companies such as Sunstrand and Gardner Denver, before spending over 20 years as part-owner of LaRocca Manufacturing until retirement at age 80.
His parents; sister, Patty; his first wife, Marilyn; and his second wife Ruth (Sue), preceded him in death.
Survivors include seven daughters, Laura (Steve) Mahler, Cindy Lucero, Susan (Daryl) Townsend, Terri Robertson, Kathleen Hudson, Sheri (Dennis) Labor, and Sandi (Dave) McMullen; plus many friends at Eagle View Adult Center and The Bridge at Greeley.
No services are planned at this time. A family memorial is pending for next summer in the mountains of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Eagle View Adult Center, 1150 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton, or to a charity of your choice.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, 2020.
3 entries
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 31, 2020
My sincere condolences are with your family and friends in this time of deep sorrow.May God comfort your hearts and give you strength during the difficult days ahead. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
