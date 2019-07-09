Harley D. Scott, 85, of Brighton, passed away peacefully the morning of June 25, surrounded and comforted by his loving family. He was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Pueblo, to Ethel and William E. Scott. He worked as a purchasing agent at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 37 years. He retired in 1996.
Harley was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos, being a proud season-ticket holder from 1962-2004. He and his son, David, were able to attend two Super Bowl games together. His grandsons grew up enjoying his extensive collection of Broncos memorabilia.
He was a member of league bowling in Brighton for many years and won several trophies for competitive bowling. He enjoyed being outside and took great pride in having a beautiful yard. He was a devoted family man.
Survivors are his wife of 66 years, Orvella; his daughters, Lori (Stephen) and Penny (Jeff); his grandsons, Matthew, Jonathan (Taylor), Jared, Tyler (Jamie), and Troy; his great-granddaughter, Jaycei; and his sister, Sandy (Jerry).
A son, David, predeceased him in 2006.
Harley was a kind, gentle man who touched the lives of many and was deeply loved by his family. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on July 9, 2019