Hubert L. Stogsdill, 75, of rural Brighton, passed away at home from lung cancer June 17.
Hugh was born in Hugo to Ora and Margaret (Sellon) Stogsdill. Hugh had two older sisters, None and Joyce, and two youngster sisters, Gloria and Dorothy.
Hugh liked farm life and loved spending time on his grandparents' farm. During his teen years, the family moved to Aurora, and he graduated from Aurora High School in 1963. Shortly after, he started his almost 40-year career at United Airlines in ramp service.
He met his future wife, Carol German, at United, and they married Sept. 7, 1969.
Hugh loved working on his farm, going to farm sales and shared many wonderful travel adventures with his family over the years.
His wife; three children, Aaron (husband Juan), Karna (husband Clint, Kinley and Keston) and Levi (wife, Penny, Ryker and Emery; and four sisters survive.
His service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant St., Thornton. A life celebration follows at 11:30 a.m. at the Brighton Armory, 300 Strong St.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on July 2, 2019