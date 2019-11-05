Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Isabelle V. Falcon, 95, a long-time Weld County resident, passed away Oct. 20.

Isabelle was born July 2, 1924, in Pueblo. In 1984, Isabelle received her high school diploma from Longmont High School.

She married Tony Falcon Oct. 27, 1941, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Isabelle spent the majority of her life in Weld County, retiring from Great Western Sugar in 1989 and also working in the office and the capacity of caregiver for the Fort Lupton Housing Authority.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, St. William Catholic Church and Women's Auxiliary.

Isabelle loved music, cheering on her Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and the Denver Zephyrs. She enjoyed spending free time in her garden and with her furry friends.

Her parents, Florentino and Carmen (Bustamante) Viscarra; her husband; and sons, Anthony, Richard and Jesse, preceded her in death.

Isabelle will be missed as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her daughters, Madelyn (Martin) Marquez, of Glendale, Arizona, Rachel (Don) Maes, of Denver, Gloria (Ed) Mondragon, of Pueblo, Kristine Falcon, of Frederick, Patricia (Charles Jones) Falcon-Jones, of Denver, and Regina Falcon, of Denver; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother William (Beatrice) Viscarra, of Denver.

Rosary and a Mass honoring Isabelle were Oct. 28, at St. William Catholic Church in Fort Lupton. Interment followed at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton. Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.

Isabelle V. Falcon, 95, a long-time Weld County resident, passed away Oct. 20.Isabelle was born July 2, 1924, in Pueblo. In 1984, Isabelle received her high school diploma from Longmont High School.She married Tony Falcon Oct. 27, 1941, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Isabelle spent the majority of her life in Weld County, retiring from Great Western Sugar in 1989 and also working in the office and the capacity of caregiver for the Fort Lupton Housing Authority.She was a member of the Red Hat Society, St. William Catholic Church and Women's Auxiliary.Isabelle loved music, cheering on her Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and the Denver Zephyrs. She enjoyed spending free time in her garden and with her furry friends.Her parents, Florentino and Carmen (Bustamante) Viscarra; her husband; and sons, Anthony, Richard and Jesse, preceded her in death.Isabelle will be missed as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her daughters, Madelyn (Martin) Marquez, of Glendale, Arizona, Rachel (Don) Maes, of Denver, Gloria (Ed) Mondragon, of Pueblo, Kristine Falcon, of Frederick, Patricia (Charles Jones) Falcon-Jones, of Denver, and Regina Falcon, of Denver; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother William (Beatrice) Viscarra, of Denver.Rosary and a Mass honoring Isabelle were Oct. 28, at St. William Catholic Church in Fort Lupton. Interment followed at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton. Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements. Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Nov. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Commerce City Sentinel Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close