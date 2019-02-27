Jacob Dean Grein, 37, of Thornton, passed away Feb. 21.
He was born July 6, 1981, in Aurora, to Kenneth and Mary Sue (Mykytiuk) Grein. Jacob attended public schools in Brighton and roomfield and graduated from Thornton High School in 2000.
Jacob worked for Goodwill Industries for many years in Adams County. He also spent some time working for Century Link. Jacob was an overcomer and strived to achieve anything he set his mind to. He was known for his sensitivity for loving people.
Jacob lived and loved life despite his disabilities. He loved God with his whole heart and soul. Jacob had a zeal for life. He always wanted to be a part of whatever was going on, any job around the house whether it was helping in the kitchen or working in the yard.
Survivors include his parents; a grandmother, Marilyn Grein, of Brighton; siblings, Hannah Marie (Nate) Roberts, of Thornton, Luke (Stacy) Grein, of Westminster, and Grace (Jacob) Staehlin, of Thornton; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Both grandfathers and a grandmother preceded him in death.
There will be a visitation at 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Tabor Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Shepherd of Love Fellowship. 13550 Lowell Blvd. Broomfield.
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Feb. 27, 2019