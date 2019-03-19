Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jacob Lavern Feis Jr. was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Bladen, Nebraska, to Jacob (Sr.) and Sarah Feis. Jake had four older sisters and, younger than the youngest of them by five years, was the quintessential, precocious, small-town youngster. He joined the Navy at 17 and served for six years during the end of the



Jake and his wife, Lola, moved to Colorado with their son, Mark, in 1974, where they remained for the majority of their years. His passion for hunting was infectious, a hobby passed down to Mark and many of his friends. Like all true Nebraskans, he was a die-hard Huskers fan and never missed the chance to cheer for the Big Red on a Saturday.



Jake loved time spent at his cabin on the Platte River fishing, and early fall mornings in his tree stand with his bow and a thermos full of coffee. He went to rest in the late hours of Feb. 22 in Brighton..



Jake is survived by his wife, Lola Anne. and their son, Mark Jacob Feis (Katherine Feis). He was a proud grandfather to his granddaughters, Anna Lisa Klynhans (Jonathan Klynhans) and Julia Rae Walker (Michael Walker). His final years were spent in complete adoration of his great-granddaughter, Isla Katherine Walker. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters.



Jake was an indescribably gifted storyteller. The family will honor his memory this summer on his favorite mountain top, retelling his stories around the campfire, remembering his larger-than-life laugh. Just the way he would have wanted it.



