James K. "Jim" McCauley Jr.
1933 - 2020
James K "Jim" McCauley Jr., 87 of Brighton, passed away Oct. 15 in Broomfield.
Jim was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Clay Center, Kansas, to James, "Bud" & Mary McCauley. He moved to Brighton with his parents in 1939. Jim married his high-school sweetheart, Dorothy J. Graves, Aug. 16, 1952, in Brighton. They were blessed with 68 years together.
He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Korean theatre during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned to Brighton, where he and Dorothy raised their two children.
Jim went to school nights and graduated from University of Denver with a bachelor's degree in business marketing. He had a very long career as an Independent Insurance agent and was owner of James & McCauley Inc. Jim was very active in the Commerce City Rotary Club and was very proud of his 31-plus years of perfect attendance and service. He was also a member of the Brighton Elks, where he served as their organist for many years.
Jim enjoyed playing the organ, archery, photography, wood working and traveling. While attending Brighton HS, Jim had his own band that played '40s era big-band music..
His parents and his brother, Jerry D McCauley, preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife, Dorothy; his son, Tim (Debbie), of Borger, Texas; a daughter, Joni (Richard) McCauley-Neville, of Westminster; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/co, or to the Commerce City Rotary. Checks should be payable to "Commerce City Rotary Foundation" and mailed to P.O. Box 1882, Commerce City 80037. All donations made payable this way are tax-deductible.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James "Jim" K. McCauley Jr., visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/JamesJim-McCauleyJr/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Oct. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
