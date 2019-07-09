Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McCoy. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

James McCoy, 90, passed away June 27 at his home in Brighton. He was born July 4, 1928, in Marlinton, West Virginia, to John and Goldie (Jackson) McCoy.

Growing up, James was the oldest of eight children. James graduated high school in Williamsburg, West Virginia, in 1945, a year earlier than expected because his teacher made him.

While in West Virginia, he worked in a harness shop, a general store, and farming.

In 1948, James joined and served in the Air Force for six years. He was stationed at the then-Lowry Air Force in Denver, Anderson AFB in Guam and Walker AFB in Roswell New Mexico. On Sept. 16, 1950, in Edgewater, he married Hattie Carlson, who he had met on a blind date.

After he finished serving in the Air Force, James and Hattie moved back to West Virginia before permanently settling in Colorado in 1956. For several years, he worked for a co-op in Prospect Valley. In 1959, he started working at Texaco in downtown Denver. James worked his way through the ranks until he was able to purchase the Speer Broadway Texaco in October 1975. He remained there until he sold the station and retired in 1993.

James had many hobbies and organizations he enjoyed being a part of. While in Guam, he learned photography, which became a lifelong hobby. In 1959, he joined the American Legion Phillip Wade Post 46 and served as post commander. He was on its bowling team for many years. He and Hattie enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and abroad. His favorite place he visited was Alaska. He liked history and was involved in the Adams County Historical Society, the South Platte Valley Historical Society in Colorado and the Williamsburg District Historical Foundation in West Virginia.

He loved baseball and could be found watching the Rockies every chance he had.

Survivors include his children, Mary (Mark) McCuen, of Katy, Texas, Moody McCoy, of Brighton, Sara (Dan) Bremkamp, of Commerce City, Allison McCoy (Jeff Latham), of Denver, and Andrea (Ed) Murphy, of Poolesville, Maryland; 10 grandchildren; Chris (LaKendra) Weir, of Longview, Texas, Ethan Weir, of Riverside, California, Laura (Cliff) Pope, Adam McCuen, of Katy, Albert (Annie) Bremkamp, of Aurora, Zach (Jami) Bremkamp, of Commerce City, Emily Murphy, of Baltimore, Rebecca Murphy, of Columbia, South Carolina, Eamon and Liam Murphy, of Poolesville; six great-grandchildren, Alee and Ashlee Bremkamp, of Aurora, Abigail and Jazmin Bremkamp, of Commerce City, Katelyn Gopen and Oliver Pope of Katy; siblings, Addie Childs, of Frederick, Maryland, Barbara (Dale) Shannon, of Pittsburg, Oklahoma, Linda Germeroth, of Frederick, and Robert (Kathy) McCoy, of Covington, Virginia.

His wife; his parents; a daughter, Rosanna (Tom) Weir, a sister, Wanda Perry, and brothers Warren and Wayne McCoy preceded him in death.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. James will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Rocky Mountain Honors Flight c/o Mary Hadden. president. 1201 Williams St. No. 18A, Denver 80218.



Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on July 9, 2019

