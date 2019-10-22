Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert Wilkin. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Wilkin, 70, passed away at his residence in Fort Lupton Oct. 2, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 26, 1949, to Roy and Eva Mae (Young) Wilkin in Wray.

Growing up, James attended public schools in the Keenesburg and Fort Lupton areas, later graduating from Fort Lupton High School in 1967.

James worked for Manna Pro and Carnation Feed Mill for many years, in addition to helping on his family's farm which was east of Fort Lupton. James always loved the warm summer months and enjoyed socializing with friends and family or anyone who would spark up a conversation.

James was a collector of football and baseball cards. He enjoyed doing ancestry online, as well as watching trains online. He was a square dancer, having danced with his sister and friends for some 25 years. He was known to be a man of his own opinion and will be truly missed by all of those whom had the opportunity to know him.

Survivors are his brothers, Ronald and Larry Wilkin; along with his sister, Janice Wilkin. His mother and father, Roy and Eva Mae (Young) Wilkin, preceded him in death.

