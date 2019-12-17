Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved wife and mother, Jeanenne Kay (Votaw) Pickett, went to her heavenly home Nov. 11 at the age of 83 in Greeley. She was a resident of Fort Laramie, Wyoming.

Jeanenne was born March 18, 1936, in Wellfleet, Nebraska. Her childhood was spent in the canyons and fields of her family's ranch, where she loved to ride horses and help with the many chores of country living. She inherited a love of gardening from her mother that only grew as the years passed. Jeanenne attended the Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska

On April 6, 1957, Jeanenne married the love of her life, Darryl C. Pickett, in Curtis. Over the next 12 years, they lived in several states across the West and had five children who were raised with much love, adventure and a deep sense of family.

Jeanenne was passionate about her family's genealogy and devoted much of her life to learning more about the family history, sharing it with her relatives and preserving it for future generations. Jeanenne was a proud and active member of the Rebekah Lodge of Wellfleet.

Wherever she lived, Jeanenne always had beautiful gardens that were admired by many. She belonged to several garden clubs over the years and was generous with her gardening knowledge and her flowers, giving plants, cuttings, bulbs and seeds to countless people.

Her parents, John R. and Eva A. (Poteet) Votaw; paternal grandparents, Eli B. and Clara G. (Swink) Votaw; maternal grandmother Stella B. (Hinton) Poteet Grunden; and brother, Carlos "Bud" Votaw, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of more than 62 years, Darryl C. Pickett; brothers, David (Barbara) Votaw and John (Norma) Votaw; sister, Deborah (Robert) Adams; sister-in-law, Charlene (Bud) Votaw; children, Rodney L. (Julie) Pickett, Gregory L. (Lety) Pickett, Bradley D. (Eileen) Pickett, Lisa J. (Bob) Houston, and John R. Pickett; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Per Jeanenne's request, no services will take place at this time. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be next summer.



Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Dec. 17, 2019

