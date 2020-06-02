Jeannette Marie Schwartz
1948 - 2020
On Friday May 15, Jeannette Marie Schwartz, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71 in Greeley. She was known as "Grandma J" to her numerous family and friends.
Jeannette was born in Flagler Nov. 16, 1948, to Walter and Goldie Hasz. She attended Flagler High School and continued her education at Lamar Junior College. She owned and operated her own interior design business, Jeannette's Interiors, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Survivors include her sons, Joel and his wife, Doris (Snider), Kelly, and Curtis and his wife, Tiffany (Ducaj); four beautiful grandchildren, Dustin and Dex Schwartz, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Peyton and Connor Schwartz, of Thornton; her brothers Jack and Gary Hasz; a sister, Rita Riddle; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing and a service of remembrance were May 23 at Love's Funeral Home in Limon. Graveside services followed in Flagler.
Those who wish to remember Jeanette in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The Assembly of Broken Arrow, 3500 W. New Orleans St. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74011.


Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Jun. 2 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
225 F Avenue
Limon, CO 80828
(719) 775-2333
May 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your dear loved one. May God comfort you and give you peace during this time of grief.
L D
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the broken hearted. Isaiah 61:1
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 30, 2020
DT
