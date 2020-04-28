Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Our dad, Jerry York, was born in Bond, Kentucky, May 2, 1936, to Ralph and Anna (Banks) York. He died April 10, 2020.

He grew up in Greencastle, Indiana, with his parents and five siblings, Jim, Lee, Lois, JoAnn and Betty. He graduated from Greencastle High School in 1956. While In high school, he participated in track and basketball. He excelled in both, setting many school records and helping his team win the Wabash Valley Championship for the first time ever that same year.

After graduation, he planned on attending Indiana State University, but one day his friend, Chuck Pingleton, took him for a drive, where dad said he came back and had enlisted in the Air Force. He spent his military career at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson Arizona.

He was proud of his time in the Air Force, where he served as a crew chief and mechanic with the 15th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.

While in Tucson, he met and married Jo-Ann Lies. They settled for a time in Escondido, California, where he continued to play basketball, scrimmaging with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was invited to play against the Harlem Globetrotters, where it was his job to guard Meadowlark Lemon (his team lost). The family moved to Brighton in 1969.

They had three children Jack (Susan) York, Beth York and Cindy (Mike) Schau. They joined the "Square Hoppers" and made many lifelong friends. Our family loved camping with dear friends (and dad's Air Force buddy) Jim and Maxine Pugh, and their children Lisa, Jimmy, and Mark. Jo-Ann and Jerry divorced in 1989.

After retiring from Caterpillar Tractor, Jerry and his companion, Joyce Cronkey, spent time traveling the country and visiting family. He loved fishing, golf, bowling and horseshoes. He loved the time he spent working at golf courses and spending time with his friends.

His parents, brothers Jim and Lee York, and longtime companion, Joyce Cronkey, preceded him in death. Survivors include his sisters, Lois (Marvin) Clark, JoAnn (Paul) Pitts and Betty Kendall; his three children and grandchildren, Russ (Melinda Cordova) York, David "Andy" York, Jennifer (Chris) Daniel, Allison (Louie) Pacheco, Logan (Jill Dupuis) Dickerman, Lindsey Dickerman, Bailey (Gabe) Briggs, Austin (Jordan Perry) Schau, Michelle Schau; and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to or the would be greatly appreciated. He will be greatly missed by those he left behind.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Edgar York, visit

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.

