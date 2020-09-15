1/1
Jim Schreibvogel Sr.
1936 - 2020
Jim, 84, of Brighton, passed away Aug. 29.
A lifelong Colorado resident, Jim was born in Iliff, May 24, 1936, to Herman and Margaret (Hoffman) Schreibvogel.  Growing up, he attended Assumption Catholic School in Welby. Jim united in marriage to Lorraine Hentges in Denver, May 24, 1957.
Jim spent most of his career working side by side with his family in the construction business.  Together, they built custom homes, other businesses and held additional construction jobs that always kept him busy. Additionally, Jim worked for School District 14 for 20 years.
In his spare time, Jim loved to fish and enjoyed playing cards and Sudoku.  He may be best remembered for his avid participation as a member of the Brighton Elks BPOE 1586, earning him the "Elk of the Year" award in 2007-2008.
Jim was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.  He will be truly missed by his children, Jim (Deborah) Schreibvogel Jr., of Brighton, and Janet (Ross) Sessions, of Hayden; five grandchildren; and siblings, Lori (Bob) Lauer, Bob (Linda) Schreibvogel, Carol Oster, and Diana Graves, of Brighton. His parents; his wife, Lorraine, in 2005; brothers, Ken and Butch; and sisters, Mary Arnold and Shirley Younger, preceded him in death.
Due to COVID restrictions and limitations on the numbers of attendees, Jim's family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony.  Please share memories of Jim and condolences with his family by visiting the tribute wall.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jim Schreibvogel, Sr., visit www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jim-SchreibvogelSr./sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
