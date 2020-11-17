Jimmie Mitchell was born in Dixie, Georgia, to Warren and Alvie Fletcher. There were five children in the family. Reba (Calvo), JoAnn (Anthony), Hugh Fletcher and Brenda (Seader). They were cotton farmers at that time. In 1949, the family moved to Lafayette to join family already living in Colorado. Her fondest memories were delivering milk with her dad around the Lyons/Nederland/Boulder area when she was a child, and the cheese popcorn, which was a real delicacy.
In 1955, a handsome young man, named Cecil Mitchell entered the picture. They met at a dance, fell in love and married July 11, 1957. Cecil had five brothers and one sister -- Ken Mitchell, Herb Mitchell, James Mitchell, Elba Mitchell, Larry Mitchell and Iva Coffey. They lived at Barr Lake. Jimmie always swore she had the very best in-laws in the world, Harold and Angeva (Gean) Mitchell. Holidays at their house were the stuff Norman Rockwell paintings were made of -- kids running in and out, tables stretched the length of the house to accommodate everyone, more food than you could eat,and more love than you could even imagine.
Cecil and Jimmie had three kids, Julie (Webb), of Rawlins, Wyoming, Karen Mitchell, of Brighton, and Mike Mitchell (Vickie), of Henderson. They were all her favorites. They bought a house out on Bromley Lane, in 1960, which is now what used to be the Kmart parking lot. In 1972 they moved to South 13th Avenue in Brighton and, in 1976, moved to South 14th Avenue, which is where Jimmie still lived.
In the early 70s, Jimmie worked for the House of Neighborly Service PreSchool and also did bookkeeping for dad at his Big A Auto Parts Store. From there, she also worked for Adams County School District 27J, at Southeast, Northeast, South and Henderson elementary schools. In Henderson, she sat up and ran the first computer lab. She also subbed for several years. Mom loved kids, plain and simple. She loved working with them and enjoyed her co-workers at all the different schools.
In 1982, Mom found her absolute best dream job of all time. She became a grandmother. She leaves behind five amazing grandkids who will miss her terribly -- Tyler Webb, of Dixon, Wyoming, Trey Webb, of Casper, Wyoming, Andrew Thompson, of Brighton, Faith Mitchell, of Henderson, and Ryan Mitchell, also of Henderson. They enjoyed fishing trips, cookie decorating, reading together, camping, listening to their ideas, having great conversations and always having treats available. The only thing better than being her child,was your kids having her for a grandmother. Mom was also a great-grandmother to Aspen Webb, of Casper, Tallin Webb, of Dixon, and Trevor Webb, of Dixon. That was the icing on the cake for her.
Jimmie was there for anyone who needed her. She loved her family, even the crazy ones, was an amazing cook, had a wonderful sense of humor, loved her flowers, flamingos, road trips and crossword puzzles. Hers was a life well lived. Happy trails, Jimmie.
Her husband Cecil; her parents, Warren and Alvie Fletcher; in-laws Harold and Gean Mitchell; sisters, Reba Calvo and Joann Anthony; a brother, Hugh Fletcher; brothers-in-law Herb Mitchell, Ken Mitchell, James Mitchell and Larry Mitchell; and sister-in-law Iva Coffey preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support at this time, and a huge shout out to the Lutheran hospice staff. These people are absolute rock stars at what they do. We will be eternally grateful to all of you.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Tabor-Rice Mortuary, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton. Tabor-Rice handled the arrangements. Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Elmwood Cemetery, 14800 Old Brighton Road. There will be a celebration of Jimmie's Life early in the summer of 2021.
