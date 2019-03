Joe David Sasaki, 89, passed away peacefully at his home March 14. He was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Longmont and was a graduate of Longmont High School.Joe married Jane Watada Dec. 24, 1954, at the Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple. They were married for 64 loving years, traveling and sharing wonderful memories with family and friends.Joe had a long career as a farmer in Longmont, Brighton and Fort Lupton. He was also a member of Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple and the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple.Survivors include his wife; David and Lisa Sasaki, Randy Sasaki, Janet and Robert Welsh, Sandra Rainwater Lawler and Jeff Lawler, and Gayle and Mark Rahe; grandchildren, Robert Sasaki, Stephen Sasaki, Ashley Kwan, Billie Joe Sasaki, Milan Sasaki, Alexandra McCullough, Christopher Rainwater, Jordan Rahe and Jack Rahe; his brother, Harry Sasaki; sisters, Mary Uyeno, Dorothy Nitta and Helen Hori; sister-in-law, Ida Sasaki; and many loving nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple, 1947 Lawrence St., Denver. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. March 22 at Hillside Cemetery, 13750 WCR 12, Fort Lupton.Immediately following the inurnment, a light lunch will be served at the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple, 720 Main St., Fort Lupton.Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.