Joel Eugene Matheny Jr. was born Nov. 19, 1977, in Denver, to Carolyn and Joel Matheny. He passed away Oct. 17 with his parents and sister by his side.

He grew up in Thornton, attending Skyview High School. Joel was a loving, caring, dedicated family man. Joel loved his Denver Broncos, his rock-and-roll music and movies but was adamant on no chick flicks.

His love for his family and friends was always very loyal and sincere. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger if they needed it.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Matheny; parents, Joel Matheny (Peggy) and Carolyn Matheny (Scott); sisters, Jamie Matheny (Harlen Brown) and Jacquline Weed (Shawn); nieces, Joelene, Emily and Samantha; nephews Leland and Derek; grandmother, Norma Crosier; aunt Brenda and uncle Dan Jackson; an uncle, Jeff Matheny; many cousins; and of course his beloved dog Ozzy.

His uncle Jay; an aunt, Jeroyn, and uncle Michael Weese; aunt Sheila and uncle Jim Matheny; aunt Trish and uncle John Orndoff; grandma and grandpa Matheny; and grandpa Crosier preceded him in death. Joel had a lot of open arms waiting for him in Heaven and will be dearly missed by all who knew them but none more than his immediate family.

A memorial will be at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the MS Society in Joel's name. He was always advocating for them.



