John Victor Dominguez was born Sept. 9, 1960, in Denver, to Mary (Renaga) and Manuel Dominguez. He passed away Oct. 14.

John grew up in Fort Lupton most of his life before moving to Denver. John was a union carpenter working in construction.

Family meant everything to John. He had his own relationship with everybody. He had a big heart and would help anyone. He lived life to the fullest.

Survivors include a sister, Rosalie (Mark) Roggaman; brothers, Leonard Dominguez and Robert (Sharon) Dominguez; two daughters, Katherine Dominguez (Matt Hillard) and Irene (Juan) Jaramillo; a son, Anthony Dominguez; four grandchildren, Joseph, Ruben, Juan Jr and Lilly; plus several nieces and nephews. His wife, Marcila; his parents Mary and Manuel Dominiguez, Sr.; brothers, Manuel Dominiguez Jr., Jimmy Dominiguez, and best friend, Gary Sailas, preceded him in death.

Per John's request, there will be no services. He will be greatly missed.







