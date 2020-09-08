John was born in Brainard, Nebraska, to John F. Houdek and Marie A. Divis Oct. 15, 1934. He was the youngest of three siblings. After graduating from high school in 1951, he landed a job with the Union Pacific Railroad.
He was drafted into the United States Army June 26, 1957, and was stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He served his time overseas in Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland. While in the service, John was a radio teletype operator and radio operator, where he led the team of tanks through Germany. He received the Good Conduct Medal as well as badges for sharpshooter both rifle and pistol. After his service, he returned to the Union Pacific Railroad as a telegrapher.
On Feb. 3, 1962, he married the love of his life, MaryLee Houdek (Schissler). Together, they had 3 children, Joan, Jean and Lora. He doted over his girls. You would always see John at all of his girls' sporting events, as well as at his grandchildrens'. He was their lifetime cheering fan.
John spent the majority of his life in Brighton, working for the Union Pacific Railroad as an agent. John enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating and coaching his girls in softball in the late '80s and early '90s. John was a member of the Brighton Elks Club and a devout Catholic, serving as an altar boy in his younger years. His faith in God remained strong until his final moments on earth.
Survivors include his wife, MaryLee Houdek (Schissler); three daughters and their families, Joan (Dan) Heideman, Jean (Brad) McDonald, Lora (Rick) Taylor; five grandchildren: Sarah and Matt Heideman, Jake (Krista) McDonald, Jenna (Dominic) Montoya, and Hailey Taylor; and two great-grandchildren: Jack Vannatta and Ryker Montoya.
His parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Novotny and Jeraldine Fiedler, preceded him in death.
