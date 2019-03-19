Jose Victor Rael, 84, passed away from complications from a stroke March 9 at Avamere Care Center in Brighton, surrounded by his family. He was born in Fort Garland May 29, 1934, to Apolinar and Estella Rael, the sixth of 12 children. He attended Mercy High School and Adams State College.
Survivors include his sisters Edna Maestas, Theresa Gallegos, Bernie Bailey, Irene Martinez and Francis Trujillo; brother-in-law, Lou Speights; his daughters, LeeAnn Rael, Dana (Jesse) Rael-Padilla, and Laura Rael; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents; his siblings, Ruby, Delfino, Alfonso, Gloria, and Dorothy; his granddaughter, Angelina Montoya; and great-grandson, Bashton Buchanan, preceded him in death.
He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He was a college professor, a high-school teacher and a social worker. He was an avid reader, a writer of short stories and told many tall tales.
He was such a kind, charismatic, witty, gentle soul that would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need and still a lady's man until the end. The teacher in him continues, as he selflessly and happily donated his body to Science Care to further the study of medicine and science.
Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Tabor Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements. He will be buried with military honors at a later date in San Acacio, Colorado.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Mar. 19, 2019