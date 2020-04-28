Justin J. Panowicz, age 31, of Fort Lupton passed away March 10 in Fort Lupton. He was born Aug. 14, 1988, in Brighton, to Randall Panowicz and Celia Markus.
A lifetime Fort Lupton resident, Justin attended and graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 2006. Justin then attended WyoTech in Laramie to become a diesel technician, graduating in 2007. Justin loved his nieces and nephews, hunting, fishing, trucking, truck pulls, smoking meats and watching old Westerns. But more than anything, he loved being a farmer and always wanted to follow in his father's footsteps. Justin was a gentle and quiet soul. Even though he loved giving people a hard time he would give anyone the shirt off his back.
His parents, Randall Panowicz (Elizabeth Butler), of Fort Lupton, and Celia Markus, of Hudson, siblings, Sandra (Michael) Blake, of Keenesburg, and Steven Guore, of Hudson; girlfriend, Zoe Kutz, of Fort Lupton; best friend, Tyler Patterson; and his beloved blue heeler, Rossi. He was loved by all and will forever be missed but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Justin J. Panowicz, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Justin-Panowicz/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Apr. 28, 2020