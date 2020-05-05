Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Annette (Moser) Peake. View Sign Service Information Allnutt Funeral Service-Macy Chapel 6521 W 20Th St Greeley , CO 80634 (970)-352-3366 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Annette Peake (Moser), of Hudson, passed away peacefully April 17. She was born July 11, 1961, in Brighton, to Norman and Marguerite (Heinze) Moser.

She attended grade school in Fort Lupton and graduated from Valley High School in Gilcrest in 1979. She attended UNC where she became a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She was very proud to be a member of the sorority. She later attended Mesa State College and SST Travel School.

Kathleen married Billy Vernon Peake Jr. Jan. 21, 1989. They were married until Billy's passing July 4, 2019.

She worked for the Moser family farm in Hudson as a bookkeeper for several years. She also helped her mother-in-law at the Korner Kitchen Café in Keenesburg. She then started her career at the Adams County Judicial Center, where she worked until her passing.

She enjoyed traveling with Billy on their many road trips. She loved celebrations and gatherings with her many family and friends.

She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 180 and Farmers Gun Club. Kathleen enjoyed being the ladies auxiliary parade representative in the Southeast Weld County Fair Parade.

Survivors include her pups, Rugby and Lakota; a brother, Rick Moser; brother-in-law, Greg (Jamsie) Peake; nephews, Kevin (Lindsay) Moser, Greg Jr., Rhett, and Cooper Peake; nieces, Artina (Mike) Campbell, Kristina (Greg) Grabrian, Audrey (DJ) Dowdy, Micki Moser, and Stacy (Tim) Chambers; great-nieces and nephews, Ashley, Dustin, Kayla, Isaac, Austin, Matthew, Hunter, Jaclynn, Brookelynn, Gracie, Brayden, Breanna; and four great-great nieces.

Her husband; her parents, Norman and Marguerite Moser; brothers, Gale and Bruce Moser; and her pups, Lucky Dog and Sniffer; preceded her in death.

Visitation was April 22 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel in Greeley. Interment was April 23 at Linn Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to invite all to her celebration of life at the American Legion Post 180 in Keenesburg July 11. Time to be determined. Please visit

