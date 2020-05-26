It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kenneth (Kenny)Allen Dinges, of Fort Collins, who passed away May 6 at the age of 67.
He was loved and cherished by many people including mother Mableann; his sisters, Carol, Debbie, Nancy, Charlene and Cindy and his best friend, Ken. His extended family included four brothers-in-law and 11 nephews and nieces. He loved and was so proud to be a part of his large family.
Kenny had one son David Dinges.
His father Al, preceded him in death.
He lived a fun life and always wanted an adventure. He will be missed by all.
A private celebration of Kenny's Life will take place in July at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on May 26, 2020