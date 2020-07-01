Liz Morales
1947 - 2020
Liz Morales was born July 4, 1947, in Frederick, to the union of Gabriel Lujan and Antonia Sanchez from Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Liz was a loving wife and was married 40 years to her husband, Pedro Morales.  While married to her husband, they had the privilege and joy to be godparents to the following godchildren, Chiquis, Nora, Elizabeth, Rachel, Ashley, Marina, Anronia, Carlos, Feliz Jr., Emanuel, Antonio, Jhonathon, Mackenzie and Luis.
Liz loved to travel to Mexico and take long trips with her husband at any opportunity she could. She loved to go camping if it involved fishing because she loved fishing. She loved to plant, play Bingo and watch her beloved Denver Broncos. We also know she loved to cook; every Christmas, she was known to bake her famous goodies; -- white and chocolate fudge, peanut brittle and her famous easy bars and to make/cook tamales. You never left her home without a full belly of her amazing food. Family and friends embraced Liz for the welcoming love she gave to everyone.
Liz Morales departed her beautiful life at the age of 72 Sunday, April 26, at 2:22 p.m. Her father; Gabriel Lujan; sisters, Mona Montoya and Emma Maestas; brother, Victor Lujan; daughter, Audrey Saenz; and grandson Humberto Saenz, preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, of S.L.P, Mexico; sons, Donnie, Vincent and Benji; two sisters, Sally (Gil) Atencio and Martha Grambush; two brothers, Rudy (Lori) Lujan and Andrew (ChaCha) Lujan; grandchildren, Tisha, Alexis, Thomas, Kylie, Benjamin, Savannah, Lucius, Valinica (Baby), and Ayden; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, P.J., Emiliano and Mireya.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
The Rosary and memorial Mass start at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S. Sixth Ave., Brighton. Please share your memories of Liz and condolences with her family by signing the tribute wall.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Liz Morales, please visit our https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Liz-Morales/sympathy.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Jul. 1 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Rosary
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
JUL
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
