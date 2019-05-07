Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

LoRena Buum was born in Derby in 1952 to LaNora and Kenneth Jackson. She was one of four children, a sister to 3 loving brothers.

LoRena, spend her childhood perfecting her passion for rodeo. She is still known today for her countless championships titles and reputation as a highly decorated cowgirl with a fight and spirit that will never die.

In 1980, LoRena married her husband of 39 years, Bradley Buum. Shortly after, they started their family together with the births of their sons Brady and Brycen Buum. Her career was spend as the postmaster of Henderson, Brighton, Riverton, Wyoming, and finally Fort Lupton where she retired after 39 years.

When you think of LoRena Buum you remember her compassion and her love for anything and everything with a beating heart. She was a mom true and true, not only to her own sons but to every person who walked through her door. If you needed a hot meal, a warm bed or just a hand to hold, she was mom. LoRena inspired so many lives with her strength and selflessness. The hole we are left with in our hearts will never be filled, but she is with us every day giving us the strength in her own hidden ways to help us move forward.

Survivors include her loving husband; her sons, Brady, (Sami Jo) and Brycen (Alyson); her two brothers, Royce Jackson, of Keenesburg, and Floyd Jackson of Commerce City; and countless nieces and nephews.

Her father; and a brother, Doyle Jackson, preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Four Way Baptist Church, 99616 Weld County Road 41, Fort Lupton.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate a contribution of any amount to a chosen animal rescue shelter to honor LoRena's wishes and her love and passion for animals. Please visit the Facebook memorial page: "In Memory Of LoRena Buum", for details on donations and service arrangements.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.

