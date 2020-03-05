Guest Book View Sign Service Information Park Hill United Methodist Chr 5209 Montview Blvd Denver, CO 80207 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Park Hill United Methodist Church 5209 Montview Blvd Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

M. Joan Hartman died unexpectedly Feb. 14 at the age of 77.

Survivors include her longtime partner Norm Wilson; her sister and husband, Jan and Joe Burger and their son Matthew; her sons, Ward Polzin and wife, Karen, and Brad Polzin and wife, Allison; three granddaughters, Savannah, Samantha and Camden; and numerous cousins. Her parents, Robert Daniel and Elva Ruth McIntire; and a brother, Roger Ward McIntire, preceded her in death.

Joan was born in Clinton, Missouri, March 12, 1942, where she grew up a farm girl just outside Blairstown, Missouri. Joan was very proud of her Missouri farm upbringing and extended family and friends there, spending much time in Missouri every year after she moved to Colorado.

She married her high-school sweetheart Larry Dale Polzin in 1960, divorcing in 1976.

She eventually settled in Brighton in 1973. Joan worked as an executive assistant for Frontier Airlines, where she found lifelong friends. She also acquired an abundance of friends while working at United Power in Brighton, where she met and married Vern Hartman, who tragically passed away in 1985. She desired a city-based retirement and moved to the Stapleton neighborhood in Denver in 2003.

Joan met her partner, Norm Wilson, while dancing. The two shared 25-plus years of adventure, including dancing, traveling to France, India, Australia and New Zealand, and attending many concerts and plays, with a particular love of jazz, appreciating diverse culinary experiences and enjoying the outdoors, Winter Park especially, in every season.

Joan enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the Rockies. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed her knitting and sewing time with friends.

Joan was involved in many activities at Park Hill United Methodist Church and volunteered tirelessly. During her Brighton years, she was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church. Two of her favorite activities were to play handbells with church friends and to try new recipes with friends and family. Her pie skills were second to none.

Joan was a devoted daughter, sister, partner, mother and friend. Her strength, intelligence, independence and kindness will carry on through her granddaughters, the loves of her life. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Park Hill United Methodist Church, 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver. A reception will follow in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to the YMCA of the Rockies/Camp Chief Ouray Scholarship Fund, Park Hill United Methodist Church or a .

M. Joan Hartman died unexpectedly Feb. 14 at the age of 77.Survivors include her longtime partner Norm Wilson; her sister and husband, Jan and Joe Burger and their son Matthew; her sons, Ward Polzin and wife, Karen, and Brad Polzin and wife, Allison; three granddaughters, Savannah, Samantha and Camden; and numerous cousins. Her parents, Robert Daniel and Elva Ruth McIntire; and a brother, Roger Ward McIntire, preceded her in death.Joan was born in Clinton, Missouri, March 12, 1942, where she grew up a farm girl just outside Blairstown, Missouri. Joan was very proud of her Missouri farm upbringing and extended family and friends there, spending much time in Missouri every year after she moved to Colorado.She married her high-school sweetheart Larry Dale Polzin in 1960, divorcing in 1976.She eventually settled in Brighton in 1973. Joan worked as an executive assistant for Frontier Airlines, where she found lifelong friends. She also acquired an abundance of friends while working at United Power in Brighton, where she met and married Vern Hartman, who tragically passed away in 1985. She desired a city-based retirement and moved to the Stapleton neighborhood in Denver in 2003.Joan met her partner, Norm Wilson, while dancing. The two shared 25-plus years of adventure, including dancing, traveling to France, India, Australia and New Zealand, and attending many concerts and plays, with a particular love of jazz, appreciating diverse culinary experiences and enjoying the outdoors, Winter Park especially, in every season.Joan enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the Rockies. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed her knitting and sewing time with friends.Joan was involved in many activities at Park Hill United Methodist Church and volunteered tirelessly. During her Brighton years, she was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church. Two of her favorite activities were to play handbells with church friends and to try new recipes with friends and family. Her pie skills were second to none.Joan was a devoted daughter, sister, partner, mother and friend. Her strength, intelligence, independence and kindness will carry on through her granddaughters, the loves of her life. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Park Hill United Methodist Church, 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver. A reception will follow in the church.In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to the YMCA of the Rockies/Camp Chief Ouray Scholarship Fund, Park Hill United Methodist Church or a . Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Commerce City Sentinel Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations