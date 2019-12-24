Mary Lloyd, 92, was born in Douglas, Arizona, Nov. 28, 1927, to Rolland and Mary Loewenstein. Mary lived in El Paso, Texas, where she worked for The Bell Telephone Co. as a bilingual operator. While in El Paso, she met James Lloyd and, in 1960, they moved to Colorado.
Mary followed James all over the state of Colorado as he was employed in the road paving industry. Finally, they settled in Fort Lupton where she worked at the Fort Lupton State Bank as a court interpreter. In her later years, Mary enjoyed crafting, sewing and crocheting.
Survivors include her three sons; Ronald Truax, Thomas Truax and Donald Truax; one daughter; Evelyn Perkins; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Her parents and a sister preceded her in death. Rest in peace Mom, your four children, family and friends
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Dec. 24, 2019