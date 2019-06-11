Maudie Luddington (1916 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Maudie..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are..."
    - TK
  • "Sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one. May you..."
  • "My condolences to your family for your loss. May you..."
    - SH
  • "Sincere condolences to the family of Maudie. May Gods..."
    - SAS
Service Information
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO
80601
(303)-654-0112
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maudie Luddington, a longtime Brighton resident, was 102 years old and peacefully passed away June 1 at Elmshaven Care Center.
Maudie was born Aug. 22, 1916, in Galeton, to John and Liza Elizabeth Self. She was married to Loren Luddington for 52 years and raised two children, Kathleen Toth and John Luddington, in Brighton. Her husband and her son preceded her in death.
She worked for Elite Laundry, Remington Arms, Rocky Mountain Arsenal and retired from Samsonite Corp. after 25 years.
Survivors are her daughter; her grandson, Richard Toth (Faydra); granddaughters, Katherine Burns (Robert), Heather Willis (Chris) and Jody Tansky (Brian); and seven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and spending time with her great grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.