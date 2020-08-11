1/1
Max Chinn
1949 - 2020
Max L. Chinn was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Denver, to parents Archie and Wilma Jean Chinn. He was the second oldest of four children.
Max was raised in Brighton, attending Brighton High School. He was drafted in the Army and served at Fort Richardson, Alaska. In 1984, Max married Mary A. Grattan. They later divorced but remained friends.
Max worked in the oil field for 24 years. He went on to work 17 years at warehouse stores. Max retired from Frontier Airlines in 2014.
Max loved to fish, bird watch and be with his family. Max was always the life of the party.
Although Max had been dealing with a lot of medical issues, he passed away peacefully the morning of July 24 at Avamere Malley.
Survivors include his daughter, Joann Halton (Thomas Halton); siblings, Shirley Genereux (Connord Genereux), Ron Chinn (Judy Chinn), Dee Ann Chinn (Deeanna Parker); grandchildren Maggie (English Bulldog); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
His parents Archie and Wilma Jean Chinn, preceded him in death.
Max's family wishes to thank the incredible doctors at Platte Valley Medical Center and North Suburban Medical Center, as well as, the wonderful care he received in hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barr Lake State Park.
Stoddard Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.


Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Aug. 11 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
