Or Copy this URL to Share

Maya Lee (Mestas) Weir, 42, died Aug. 21.

Survivors include her mother, Margie; son, Justice Martinez; daughter, Jade Martinez; son, Nathan Weir; daughter Patience Weir; a sister, Angela Maestas Siefken; and a brother, Chris Maestas.

Maya was a fun-loving parent. She loved to help people. She loved to cook, barbecue, fish, camp and do arts and crafts.

Her father, Michael Maestas; and numerous aunts, uncles and grandparents preceded her in death.

A celebration of life was Sept. 12, at the Columbian Home Event Center, 1096 E. Bridge St., Brighton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store