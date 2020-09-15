Maya Lee (Mestas) Weir, 42, died Aug. 21.
Survivors include her mother, Margie; son, Justice Martinez; daughter, Jade Martinez; son, Nathan Weir; daughter Patience Weir; a sister, Angela Maestas Siefken; and a brother, Chris Maestas.
Maya was a fun-loving parent. She loved to help people. She loved to cook, barbecue, fish, camp and do arts and crafts.
Her father, Michael Maestas; and numerous aunts, uncles and grandparents preceded her in death.
A celebration of life was Sept. 12, at the Columbian Home Event Center, 1096 E. Bridge St., Brighton.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15, 2020.