Nathan Scott Huerta, of Brighton, died unexpectedly in Denver at the age of 41.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Huerta; a sister, Nicole Huerta; a niece, Devann Huerta; of Brighton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His father, Pascual Huerta, Jr.; grandparents, Dwain and Wilma Clark and Pascual and Manuela Huerta, preceded him in death.

Nathan was born on July 27, 1978, in Greeley. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1996 and Westwood College of Technology in 1998 with an associate of applied science in computer-aided architectural drafting. Nathan worked various jobs in the field of architecture and worked at EnCon United Co. as a quality control inspector at the time of his death.

As per Nathan's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

