Patrick William Walker, 64, of Hudson, passed away Dec. 17 He was born July 3, 1955, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and completed High School in Germany while serving in the Army. Later in life he married Lanette (Johnson) Walker Dec. 28, 1974 in Henderson and they remained together for more than 40 years.
For labor, Patrick worked as a plant operator for Excel Energy at the Zuni Plant in Denver for the last 30 years until he retired in May 2017. Patrick treasured and enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, taking it on numerous trips to Sturgis and Montana.
He loved to fish, hunt big game animals and upland game birds, traveling, and he thoroughly enjoyed working on the family farm since 1994 in Hudson, which he was most proud of. His joy was spending time with his family and extended family, going out to the family lake and enjoying summer trips to Illinois that will be cherished by his loved ones forever.
Survivors include his mother: Shirley Walker, of Kankakee, Illinois; his wife, Lanette (Johnson) Walker, of Hudson; his son, Markus (Traci) Walker, of Greeley; siblings; Mike (Ginger) Walker, of Kankakee, Rusti Merrill, Teri Boudreau, Kelly (Brian) Hanlon, of Strasburg, Chris (Jamie) Field, of Brighton, and Jim Field; six grandchildren; brother-in-law, Kenny Johnson; sister-in-law, Debbie Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His father; his sons William Walker (2014) and Clinton Walker (2007); his brother, Dennis Walker (1987); and father-in-law, Leo Johnson (2006), preceded him in death.
Funeral services for Patrick will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements. A graveside service follows at Fort Logan National Cemetery, at 2:15 p.m. Family, friends and all of those whose lives Patrick touched are welcome to attend.
Memorials may be made in Patrick's name to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette 80026. Please share your memories of Patrick and condolences with his family by visiting the tribute wall.
To send flowers to Patrick's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/Patrick-Walker/sympathy.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Dec. 31, 2019