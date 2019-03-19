Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond Edward Clark, 78, passed away March 4 at Fairacres Manor in Greeley.

Raymond "Ray" Edward Clark was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Kenneth "Roy" Clark and Virgil (Snook) Clark. Ray was raised and completed most of his schooling in Hysham, Montana. They moved back to Wisconsin where he met and married Barbra Kay White June 24, 1963. They had three children; LaRae, Tim and Lorie.

Ray worked his entire career in the snack-food industry, which led him and his family to settle in Colorado. His true love was his family and raising quarterhorses. After raising his children and the death of his wife, Ray and the kids enjoyed producing calf roping events and contracting roping cattle for rodeos.

As his family expanded, his five granddaughters were the lights of his life. Ray never missed a rodeo, volleyball match or basketball game, and he attended a fair number of soccer games as well. Later in life, Ray enjoyed relaxing at the cabin, exploring the mountains on his ATV and fixing things in his shop.

His parents; brothers, Art, Gary and Bruce; his wife; and a daughter LaRae (Clark) Martin, preceded him in death.

Survivors are his son, Tim Clark of Strasburg; daughter, Lorie and Kevin Helzer, of Bennett; brother Kenny (Diana) Clark, of Beloit; granddaughters, Jaycee Martin, Jaymee and Piyush Mesuria, Kaylee Helzer, Krystin and Chad Rupple, Kelsey and Niko Rivera; many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; long-time partner Kathy Hardin, of LaSalle; and her children, Marva and Dave Amerine, Dan Turley and Jocelyn Miller, DeWayne and Janella Reneau, Laura and Ron Gentry, Mitch Reneau and Maria Walker; and Kathy's grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at American Legion Post 180, 595 E Railroad Ave, Keenesburg. Lunch follows the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Colorado Junior Rodeo Association, 17035 Road 26, Brush in honor of Ray Clark.

Visit



326 Terry Street

Longmont , CO 80501

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Mar. 19, 2019

