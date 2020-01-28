Raymond Paul Snyder, age 69, of Brighton, passed away peacefully Jan. 11 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.
He was born Jan. 25, 1950, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Mary Jane and Paul Snyder.
Raymond adored his family and loved them with everything he had. He loved to drink Budweiser and to explore the outdoors. He truly enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, was a big fan of chariot racing and loved his all of his four-legged animals dearly.
His parents; and his sister preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Snyder; two daughters, Carrie Aspa and May Kae (Ted) Davis; sons, Jimmy (Jami) Snyder, Jef (Denise) Blaskowski and stepson Billy Sherrill; a sister, Paula McKee; brothers, Carl and Jimmy Snyder; and numerous grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service honoring Raymond's legacy will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements.
A reception follows at Jordinelli's Sports Bar and Grill, 25 N. Main St., from noon to 4 p.m. where they will be serving lunch and refreshments. Friends and family are all welcome to attend.
Checks or any further donations can be mailed to Banner Hospice.2726 W. 11th St. Road, Greeley 80634, in memo - Raymond Snyder.
