Reyna Leal
1955 - 2019
Reyna Leal, 64, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver. She was born Oct. 30, 1955, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to Alberto Leal and Ana Maria Ruiz. She was the oldest of three siblings.
She was known as "La Chispita" in her hometown. She was known to be fearless when facing danger and very caring in helping for others.
She had a heart of gold and helped those in need who crossed her path. Reyna had an uncanny ability to reach people around her in a deep and positive way.
She is survived by her five kids and 11 grandchildren. Her kids are Albert, oldest son, Jasmin, Roxann, Itzmocane and Ricardo, her youngest son, who will carry on the legacy and teachings of her heart.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Sep. 22 to Oct. 22, 2020.
