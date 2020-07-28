1/1
Robert D. White
Robert D. White, 75 of Pueblo, passed away and joined his beloved Sandy July 14.
Survivors include their four daughters, Catherine (Todd) Heller, Shannon (Duffy) Murphy, Leisa Francis and Cynde Layman; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia (Dudley) Davis.
Besides his lovely wife, Robert's parents, Daryl and Barbara White; and his great granddaughter, Ivory Jean, preceded him in death.
Bob served in the Coast Guard as Second Commander with medals for Good Conduct and National Defense. He began his career in the police force serving on the Hawthorne Police Department in California. Moving back to his beloved Colorado, he joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, rising to the rank of lieutenant.
In 1988, he began his career with the Brighton Police Department retiring from there in 2013 as captain and assistant chief of Police.
He was well-respected by the entire Metro area earning the respected name of "Maximum Bob" for his firm disciplinary actions with officers of the patrol and detective divisions.
Outside of law enforcement, Bob loved to fish, hunt, golf and play poker. He was a devoted father, a loving and firm papa and a man of the highest integrity. His legacy has set the standard for generations to come; family and officers of the future. He will be missed immensely.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bob's memory to The Special Olympics Colorado through the website Specialolympicsco.org.
This was an organization that Bob spent years as the representative for the torch run.
A service of full honors will be at 2:30pm Tuesday, July 28, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife and parents.
A celebration of life will be at a future date.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express from Jul. 28 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Service
02:30 PM
Ft Logan National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
I knew Bob through his sister-in-law Bobbi and her two daughters Laurie and Leslie. Bob was an awesome family man and totally dedicated to Sandy. He was one of the best police officers I have ever known. Well done good and faithful one. You have run the race and now you are home
Geri Hancock
Friend
July 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 23, 2020
Bob was one of my academy instructors (Class 76-1 Bob and Bill Carson) when I started with the SO, I worked on several shifts with Bob over the years, and in the Investigation Div., I also fished in several Law Enforcement tournaments in Pueblo where Bob was also fishing, Bob even bought my camper that I had originally bought from Dick Kline. Bob was a good cop, and administrator, and it was my honor to have worked with him!
Ted Jackson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
The news of Bob's passing is heartbreaking to many people who knew him as a coworker, friend and mentor. Memories of our fun times together flood back when we shared shooting practices and competitions around the country at local, regional and national competitions. Bob was the lead on the JCSO pistol team which for years, managed to garner multiple trophies at each competition to the dismay of other competing agencies' teams. The brotherhood shared in these events, as well as working together as deputies are precious memories of our time together. Bob leaves a legacy of excellence, professionalism and tenacity in all that he accomplished during his law enforcement career. His devotion to his wife, Sandy and his family were always at the top of his priorities - a true gentlemen in every way. As he begins his eternal life reunited with Sandy, Heaven has also gained a true warrior who will serve faithfully among the legions of St. Michael's guardian angels. Rest in everlasting peace, dear friend.
Tony Dattilo
Coworker
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bobs passing, He was a great friend and fellow officer. also many great fishing trips and several poker games, he will be greatly missed especially at the annual Wyoming fishing trips, R.I.P.
Mick Baxter
Friend
July 21, 2020
I was sure sorry to hear of the passing of Bob. I knew Bob from the time I started to work for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1970. Through the years since then I was in contact with Bob in various functions through our careers. We did the Georgetown-Idaho Spring Half Marathon together. We we were on the state board of of the Colorado Special Olympics Torch Run for a number of years. He and Sandy were great friends.
John W Dunow
Friend
