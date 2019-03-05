Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert 'Bob' Dean Carter, of Brighton, died peacefully Feb. 21, surrounded by his family.

Born to Eugene and Ruth (Cox) Carter Feb. 7, 1948, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Bob was raised in Boulder County. He graduated from North High School in Denver in 1966. Shortly after his graduation, he was drafted into the Army as a surgical technician. Stationed in Pusan South Korea, Bob served honorably during the

In 1973, Bob began his career with Halliburton in Fort Lupton. He married Margaret 'Marty' Barrett July 1, 1976, in Denver. After the wedding, the couple resided in Brighton.

After 42 years, Bob retired from Halliburton in October 2015. During his retirement Bob and Marty embarked on several adventures that would took them around the world. From walking with polar bears to searching for the spirit bear to an African safari, the pair lived life to the fullest, and Bob made sure to document their adventures through his love of photography.

Bob was also an avid fisherman, traveling to different parts of the U.S. and Canada with his son and grandson, trying to catch the big one. He was always his grandchildren's biggest cheering section, spending countless hours at baseball fields and swimming pools.

Bob was an amazing man, respected and loved by everyone he met. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. This world lost an incredible man; he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Survivors are his mother, Ruth Reeder; three brothers; Hank, Howard and Roy; his loving wife; three children, Shana (Pat), Brandy (Marty) and Mike (Rachel); and five grandchildren, Kalyn (Drew), Dylon, Riley, Bella and Robbie.

Services and a viewing were Feb. 25 at Tabor Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Robert 'Bob' Dean Carter, of Brighton, died peacefully Feb. 21, surrounded by his family.Born to Eugene and Ruth (Cox) Carter Feb. 7, 1948, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Bob was raised in Boulder County. He graduated from North High School in Denver in 1966. Shortly after his graduation, he was drafted into the Army as a surgical technician. Stationed in Pusan South Korea, Bob served honorably during the Vietnam War until he was discharged in December1969.In 1973, Bob began his career with Halliburton in Fort Lupton. He married Margaret 'Marty' Barrett July 1, 1976, in Denver. After the wedding, the couple resided in Brighton.After 42 years, Bob retired from Halliburton in October 2015. During his retirement Bob and Marty embarked on several adventures that would took them around the world. From walking with polar bears to searching for the spirit bear to an African safari, the pair lived life to the fullest, and Bob made sure to document their adventures through his love of photography.Bob was also an avid fisherman, traveling to different parts of the U.S. and Canada with his son and grandson, trying to catch the big one. He was always his grandchildren's biggest cheering section, spending countless hours at baseball fields and swimming pools.Bob was an amazing man, respected and loved by everyone he met. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. This world lost an incredible man; he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.Survivors are his mother, Ruth Reeder; three brothers; Hank, Howard and Roy; his loving wife; three children, Shana (Pat), Brandy (Marty) and Mike (Rachel); and five grandchildren, Kalyn (Drew), Dylon, Riley, Bella and Robbie.Services and a viewing were Feb. 25 at Tabor Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Funeral Home Tabor Rice Funeral Home

75 S. 13th Ave

Brighton , CO 80601

(303) 654-0112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Commerce City Sentinel Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close