Robert Rundall Easterday (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Lupton First United Methodist Church
Obituary
Robert Rundall Easterday, of Fort Lupton, passed away peacefully Sept. 5. Bob was 85 years old.
He was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Robert and Alice M. Stenzel met at Franklin High School and married Dec. 26, 1954. Bob went on to earn a pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa.
His passions in life were his family, friends, faith and service to the community.
Survivors include his wife; and his four children, Ken Easterday, of Thornton, Kathy Easterday, of Centennial, Karen Karns, of Aurora, and Kim Easterday-McPadden, of Grand Junction; 13 grandchildren; and eigh great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was Sept. 9 at Fort Lupton First United Method-ist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the church's stained-glass window fund.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Sept. 17, 2019
