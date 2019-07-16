Russel Willis, of Hudson, passed away July 2.
Russel Eugene Willis was born July 4, 1936, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Charlie and Iris May (Lyon) Willis. He graduated from Nickerson High School in 1954, entered the Air Force and served eight years.
He married Shirley May Baumgartner Dec. 17, 1955, in Keenesburg. She preceded him in death May 24.
Survivors are his two daughters, Cyndee Willis and Crystal Martin; three grandchildren, Sabrina Willis, Christopher and Dillon Martin; one sister, Anna Mae Cernetisch; and several nieces and nephews, including Heath Schroeder of Hutchinson.
