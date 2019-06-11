Shirley Mae Willis (1937 - 2019)
Obituary
Shirley Mae Willis passed away peacefully May 24.  She was born in  Keenesburg June 13, 1937. Her husband of 64 years, Russel, survives her, as do two daughters, Cyndee and Crystal; three grandchildren, Sabrina, Willis, Christopher and Dillon Martin; one great-grandchild, Chance Martin; and one brother, Larry E. Baumgartner.  
Her parents, Leonard E. and Lidvina (Webber) Baumgartner; a sister, Judy L. Baumgartner; and nephew, Brian Baumgartner, preceded her in death. 
Shirley enjoyed spending time  with her family in Hudson, scrapbooking, crafts, and playing canasta.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on June 11, 2019
