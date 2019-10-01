Sumiko Mizunaga of Brighton, passed away peacefully September 5. Sumiko was 84 years old. She was born July 1, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Kenneth and Sumiko Mizunaga were married Jan. 4, 1959, in Brighton.
Survivors include four children Vicky (Wayne) Namura, Wendy (Glenn) Sapp, Shelly (Keith) Hora and Larry Mizunaga; six grandchildren Jasmine Sapp, Nicole Brooks, Kenny Hora, Donovan Hora, Sumi Mizunaga and Suki Mizunaga and one great-granddaughter Bailey Brooks.
Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of her life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 13, at the Eagle View Adult Center, 1150 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton.
