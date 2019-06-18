Theodore William Van Deest was born June 26, 1932, in Denver. He grew up in the Denver area and joined the United States Air Force-Colorado National Guard, retiring as master sergeant with 33 years of service as an honored and decorated military veteran, including receiving the Bronze Star.
He resided in Fort Lupton with his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, along with many friends and extended family. Bill was involved in the community as a Mason, Eastern Star Worthy Patron, with National Grange and a Rinn Church trustee.
His wife, Beatrice, of 59 years, preceded him in death. Survivors include his son, Robert Van Deest (Genni), of Longmont; daughter, Kathleen Tow, of Gillette, Wyoming; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were at the Rinn United Methodist Church, with interment with honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on June 18, 2019