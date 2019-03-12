Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Velma Jeanne Schmidt was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Brighton, to Walter and Thelma (Rogers) Pfalzgraf.

Jeanne, as she preferred to be addressed, completed first through eighth grades in Denver. The family moved to Golden where she finished high school. After graduation the family again moved to Cheyenne, where she took a job as a waitress until she gained employment at Fort Francis E. Warren Military Base.

She worked as a secretary until 1945 when she married August Forrest Schmidt of Fort Lupton Dec. 28, 1945. After their marriage, they returned to Dansville, Rhode Island, where Forrest was stationed in the Navy until his honorable discharge in 1946. While there she worked in the ship's service store, the office and the inventory department.

Upon their return to Fort Lupton, they rented and lived on a dairy farm and later moved to the home of Forrest's grandfather on South Denver Ave where Forrest farmed and raised cattle and horses. Jeanne worked for a few years for Beatrice Stirling until she took a secretarial position at Kuner Empson Canning Co in Brighton, retiring in 1983.

In 1976 they built and moved into a home on WCR 10, where they continued farming and raising livestock and where Jeanne continued to live until her death Feb. 25.

Jeanne and Forrest had a winter home in Fountain Hills, Arizona, where they enjoyed playing golf and cards with family and friends. They also traveled to the Caribbean and Grand Bahama Island, where they enjoyed many rounds of sunshine and golf.

Jeanne was a member and past president of P.E.O. Chapter AZ and the First United Methodist Church in Fort Lupton.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Ron) Schuyler and Charlotte Jones, of Fort Lupton; son, Kit (Trish) Schmidt, of Dolores; grandchildren, Syd (Greg) Quenzer, of Commerce City; Shelby (Rob) Burns, of Brighton; Callie (Doug) Sprague, of Farmington, NM; Blaine Schmidt, Huntington Beach, California; and Kent Schmidt, of Dolores; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; six great-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her loving husband; their infant son; her parents; and her brother preceded her in death.

Cremation services by Erlinger's of Fort Lupton. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 306 Park Ave., Fort Lupton 80621.

806 Denver Ave

Fort Lupton , CO 80621

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Mar. 12, 2019

